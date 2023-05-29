Nephrology Society and Hospital Syndicate demand NSSF approval of Dialysis tariff

In a joint statement, the Hospital Syndicate and the Lebanese Society of Nephrology and Hypertension made a final appeal to the Board of Directors of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to approve the agreed-upon tariff for kidney dialysis sessions within this week.



The statement read: "An agreement was reached over two months ago between the Health Ministry, the Hospital Syndicate, and the Lebanese Society of Nephrology and Hypertension to amend the tariff for kidney dialysis sessions. The agreed-upon tariff amounts to $53 for the hospital and $10 for the physician. All official guarantor entities have committed to these tariffs, except for the NSSF, which surprised us with the rejection by its Board of Directors. It should be noted that the NSSF's High Medical Advisory Committee, its Director-General Dr. Mohamad Karaki, and the Council's Office Bureau have graciously approved the tariff, and it is set to be implemented starting from May 1, 2023."



"The NSSF Board of Directors' stance is unjustified and incomprehensible. It will force kidney dialysis patients, who rely on the NSSF for coverage, to pay $63 per session for hospitals and physicians to provide them with the necessary treatment."



"We are making this final appeal to the NSSF's Board of Directors to approve the agreed-upon tariff within this week and implement it starting from May 1, 2023, in order to avoid the chaos that will ensue and the danger it poses to patients if they insist on rejecting it."