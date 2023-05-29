MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident

MP Sami Gemayel posed a written question to the government regarding the incident at the Sidon beach, based on the constitutional provisions guaranteeing personal freedoms.

Gemayel demanded to know the government's stance on the assault that occurred against Ms. Maysa Hanouni and the restrictive calls to prevent women from going to the beach.

He also asked about the reasons behind the lack of action by the security forces to pursue the assailants and the intended measures to prevent the recurrence of such unlawful attacks and to safeguard freedoms.