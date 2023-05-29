News
Belhaj after meeting Mikati: We are in process of financing significant project related to sustainable agriculture
2023-05-29 | 06:43
Belhaj after meeting Mikati: We are in process of financing significant project related to sustainable agriculture
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Deputy Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, and the Regional Director for the Middle East at the World Bank, Jean-Christophe Carret, in the presence of Mikati's advisors, former Minister Nicolas Nahas and Samir Daher.
After the meeting, Belhaj stated: "The relationship between the World Bank and Lebanon was discussed, both in terms of financing and technical cooperation. We have funded an important project with an amount of $300 million for social protection, and we are in the process of financing a significant project related to sustainable agriculture."
