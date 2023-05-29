Belhaj after meeting Mikati: We are in process of financing significant project related to sustainable agriculture

Lebanon News
2023-05-29 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Belhaj after meeting Mikati: We are in process of financing significant project related to sustainable agriculture
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Belhaj after meeting Mikati: We are in process of financing significant project related to sustainable agriculture

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Deputy Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, and the Regional Director for the Middle East at the World Bank, Jean-Christophe Carret, in the presence of Mikati's advisors, former Minister Nicolas Nahas and Samir Daher.

After the meeting, Belhaj stated: "The relationship between the World Bank and Lebanon was discussed, both in terms of financing and technical cooperation. We have funded an important project with an amount of $300 million for social protection, and we are in the process of financing a significant project related to sustainable agriculture."
 
 
 
 

Lebanon News

Belhaj

Mikati

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Fayyad: We have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq.
MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Mikati meets Al Sudani, says Iraq has always been an 'outstretched hand' to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Fayyad: We have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq.

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident

LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
World
03:16

China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More