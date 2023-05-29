Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

2023-05-29 | 10:11
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million
1min
Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef El Khalil revealed the World Banks' intention to extend Lebanon with a loan of approximately $200 million to support the development sectors, especially the agricultural sector, represented by the "Green Agri-food transformation for economic recovery project." 

El Khalil received on Monday, in his office at the Ministry of Finance, World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, with a delegation in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Finance, George Maarawi, and the Premier Mikati's advisors Samir Al-Daher where the projects funded by the World Bank were reviewed, mainly aid loans for the poorest families program and wheat support. 

Belhaj has expressed his satisfaction with the path taken by the stage in terms of helping to overcome severe crises. 

At the level of the Ministry of Finance, emphasis was placed on financial assistance intended to enhance capacities in the field of electronic development.
 
 

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
