Lebanon, UK discuss UN Resolution 1701 and border security challenges

Lebanon’s Defense Minister Michel Menassa met on Wednesday with the UK Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren.



The talks provided a comprehensive overview of the regional and Lebanese security landscape, examining recent developments and their potential impact on Lebanon.



Discussions also touched on the Lebanese army’s implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and its deployment in southern Lebanon, amid Israel’s continued occupation of the five strategic hills.



The meeting further addressed the army’s ongoing efforts to secure Lebanon’s northern and eastern borders with Syria.