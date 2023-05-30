Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts

Lebanon News
2023-05-30 | 03:12
High views
1min
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reaffirmed on Tuesday his insistence on controlling the security situation and not allowing any threat to the security of the Lebanese and nationals residing in Lebanon. 

He said, "The kidnapping of a Saudi citizen is condemned by all standards, and we congratulate the army for the great effort it made to release him and arrest those involved in the abduction." 

He added, "We are keen on the return of all Arab brothers to Lebanon and the prevention of any threat to them, in addition to preventing the use of Lebanese territory as a platform for any action that threatens the security and safety of Arab countries."
 
In turn, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri praised, in a statement, the efforts made by the Lebanese Army Command and all Lebanese security forces to free the kidnapped Saudi citizen, calling on the security authorities to "continue their pursuits to arrest everyone involved." 
 
 

