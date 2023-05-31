Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France

Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 07:33
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France
Raja Salameh fails to attend investigation session in France

Raja Salameh, the brother of Banque Du Liban Governor Riyad Salameh filed to attend the investigation session in France set on Wednesday morning.
He submitted a medical excuse, according to his legal representative in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

BDL

