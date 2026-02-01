Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-02-2026
High views
Reopening of Gaza&#39;s Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say
2min
Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say

Gaza's main border crossing in Rafah will reopen for Palestinians on Monday, Israel said, with preparations underway at the war-ravaged enclave's main gateway that has been largely shut for almost two years.

Before the war, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was the only direct exit point for most Gazans to reach the outside world as well as a key entry point for aid into the territory. It has been largely shut since May 2024 and under Israeli military control on the Gazan side.

COGAT, the Israeli military unit that oversees humanitarian coordination, said the crossing will reopen in both directions for Gaza residents on foot only and its operation will be coordinated with Egypt and the European Union.

"Today, a pilot is underway to test and assess the operation of the crossing. The movement of residents in both directions, entry and exit to and from Gaza, is expected to begin tomorrow," COGAT said in a statement.

A Palestinian official and a European source close to the EU mission confirmed the details. The Egyptian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters
Egypt, Jordan reiterate rejection of Palestinian displacement ahead of Rafah crossing reopening
Qatar condemns 'repeated Israeli violations' of Gaza ceasefire
