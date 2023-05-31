Hammieh meets Indonesian counterpart in Seoul

2023-05-31
Hammieh meets Indonesian counterpart in Seoul
1min
Hammieh meets Indonesian counterpart in Seoul

Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hammieh, held a meeting in Seoul as part of the bilateral meetings he conducts on the sidelines of his participation in the meeting of transport ministers from 25 member countries of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). 

He met with the Minister of Transportation in Indonesia, Budi Karya Sumadi, to discuss the possibility of opening avenues of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors and areas of interest to both ministries in both countries.

Hammieh and Sumadi expressed their readiness to initiate the necessary preliminary steps to conclude a bilateral agreement in the field of civil aviation between the two countries, with the aim of opening the door for air travel between Lebanon and Indonesia.

In turn, Hammieh expressed Lebanon's welcome to receive Indonesian exploratory teams specialized in the investment sector, in order to explore investment opportunities in sectors relevant to the ministry, including ports, airports, transportation, and railways.

