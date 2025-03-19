Israeli army says expanded control over central Netzarim Corridor in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that its forces have expanded their control over the central Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip.



Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, stated on the social media platform X, "In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army began a targeted and precise ground operation in the central and southern Gaza Strip to expand the secured area and create a buffer zone between the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip."



He added, "During the operation, the forces controlled and expanded their renewed control over the central Netzarim Corridor."



Reuters