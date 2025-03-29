News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform
Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 07:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform
President Joseph Aoun extended his greetings to all Lebanese, particularly Muslims, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. He highlighted the significance of this period in fostering virtues, goodwill, and love among people.
Aoun reaffirmed his belief that Lebanon's strength lies in unity and solidarity, urging citizens to rise above selfish interests in line with the teachings of divine religions.
He stressed that Lebanon's salvation depends on adhering to these values, implementing laws, ensuring justice, fighting corruption, and enacting structural reforms to revitalize national institutions.
The president emphasized that Lebanon has entered a new era after decades of violence, wars, economic crises, and state deterioration. He assured that there would be no turning back from the path of reform and progress, pledging to continue working with the government, parliament, and civil society to achieve the changes he had committed to pursuing.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Eid al-Fitr
Greetings
Unity
Reform
Next
Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
0
Lebanon News
09:01
Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
09:01
Iraqi PM pledges fuel supply and support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
0
Lebanon News
04:44
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:44
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Health Minister meets with Italian Ambassador to discuss joint health projects
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01
Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01
Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million
0
World News
2025-02-27
Kyrgyzstan says swapped land with Tajikistan, ending decades-long spat
World News
2025-02-27
Kyrgyzstan says swapped land with Tajikistan, ending decades-long spat
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
2
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
Lebanon News
11:43
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to Al Arabiya: Lebanon must take action against groups firing rockets at Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
Lebanon News
15:59
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
Lebanon News
03:41
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
8
Lebanon News
13:50
MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:50
MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More