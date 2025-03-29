President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform

29-03-2025 | 07:48
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform
0min
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform

President Joseph Aoun extended his greetings to all Lebanese, particularly Muslims, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. He highlighted the significance of this period in fostering virtues, goodwill, and love among people.  

Aoun reaffirmed his belief that Lebanon's strength lies in unity and solidarity, urging citizens to rise above selfish interests in line with the teachings of divine religions. 

He stressed that Lebanon's salvation depends on adhering to these values, implementing laws, ensuring justice, fighting corruption, and enacting structural reforms to revitalize national institutions.  

The president emphasized that Lebanon has entered a new era after decades of violence, wars, economic crises, and state deterioration. He assured that there would be no turning back from the path of reform and progress, pledging to continue working with the government, parliament, and civil society to achieve the changes he had committed to pursuing.

