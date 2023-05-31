US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon&#39;s politicians amid escalating crisis
2min
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

 In a united front, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael T. McCaul and Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken today expressing grave concern about Lebanon's escalating political and economic crisis. The bipartisan letter underscores the urgent need for U.S. action, including the implementation of targeted sanctions.

Lebanon is currently plagued by a devastating political and economic crisis, marked by hyperinflation, record levels of poverty, and a power vacuum in the presidency. The crisis has been aggravated by the ongoing influence of Hezbollah, Iran's terrorist proxy, which continues to strengthen its grip on the country.

"Lebanon's political class must urgently overcome their differences and commit to advancing the interests of Lebanon's people," wrote McCaul and Meeks. They appealed for an immediate election of a new president who is free from corruption and undue external influence, and committed to upholding the state's authority and initiating long overdue reforms.

The lawmakers further emphasized the necessity of economic reforms as mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They also appealed to the U.S. and its European partners to use a united voice in calling for urgent action from Lebanon's parliament.

Additionally, the House leaders called on the U.S. Administration to enforce additional targeted sanctions on individuals contributing to corruption and impeding progress in Lebanon. They emphasized the unacceptability of the current status quo and urged for continued efforts to hold those responsible for the August 2020 Beirut Port Blast accountable.

The bipartisan leaders affirmed their commitment to supporting Lebanon in its quest for an independent, sovereign, peaceful, and prosperous future. They concluded, "We must not allow Lebanon to be held hostage by those looking to advance their own selfish interests."

This bipartisan effort highlights the increasingly dire situation in Lebanon and the need for urgent international intervention to avert further deterioration.

Lebanon News

US

Lebanon

sanctions

Blinken

House

