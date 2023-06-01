The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) has acquired exclusive broadcasting rights in Lebanon for major international and continental championships until 2025 through an agreement with FIBA. As part of its preparations for a busy season, LBCI will launch a campaign on June 1st to support and inspire Lebanon's three national basketball teams.

These teams are set to compete in three upcoming international tournaments: the Lebanese women's team in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, the Lebanese U19 team in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, and the Lebanese men's team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The promotional campaign, with the slogan "#OurWorldOurPlayground," will be showcased on screen, on LBCI's website, and on digital platforms.

The campaign aims to unite the Lebanese community both within the country and abroad, rallying their support for the competing teams across the three world championships because "success is our playground," "sports is our playground," along with "art, culture, fashion, and science..."

LBCI's campaign encompasses various elements, including promotional clips, special TV shows produced in cutting-edge studios, and in-depth newscast coverage.

This coverage will feature exclusive interviews, unique stories, and reports involving renowned experts and male and female players supporting Lebanon's presence on the global sports map, with its three national teams holding significant positions.

For example, the Lebanese women's team will be the sole Arab team competing against China, South Korea, and New Zealand in the first stage of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, starting June 26th.

On the other hand, the Lebanese U19 team will compete against Slovenia, Madagascar, and the USA in the first stage of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup commencing on June 24th in Hungary.

Lastly, the Lebanese men's team will participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting on August 25th in Indonesia, where it will confront Latvia, Canada, and France in the tournament's first stage.