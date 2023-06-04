Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in

MP Yassine Yassine stressed his keenness that his choice, regarding the presidential election, be the best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in, stressing that this is the choice he will take.



In the event that an agreement is reached later on the name of Army Commander Joseph Aoun, Yassin explained on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that Aoun's program is not clear and unknown until this moment.



He called for the next president to be a patriot.