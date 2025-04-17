News
Russia top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist' group
World News
17-04-2025 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist' group
Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday removed the Taliban's designation as a "terrorist organization," a symbolic gesture aimed at building friendly ties with Afghanistan's de facto rulers.
"By decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, the previously established ban on the activities of the Taliban -- included on the unified federal list of organizations recognized as a terrorist -- has been suspended," a judge said, according to the TASS state news agency.
AFP
World News
Russia
Supreme Court
Taliban
Afghanistan
