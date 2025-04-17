Russia top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist' group

World News
17-04-2025 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia top court lifts Taliban&#39;s designation as &#39;terrorist&#39; group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia top court lifts Taliban's designation as 'terrorist' group

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday removed the Taliban's designation as a "terrorist organization," a symbolic gesture aimed at building friendly ties with Afghanistan's de facto rulers.

"By decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, the previously established ban on the activities of the Taliban -- included on the unified federal list of organizations recognized as a terrorist -- has been suspended," a judge said, according to the TASS state news agency.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Supreme Court

Taliban

Afghanistan

LBCI Next
Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Macron to meet Rubio, envoy Witkoff on Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-23

Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist organization'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

Israel's top court gets new President despite Minister's opposition

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-23

Iran says US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists 'baseless'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Sweden's top court rejects Greta Thunberg lawsuit on climate action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:43

Russia, Qatar sign 2 billion euro investment deal

LBCI
World News
06:17

Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Iran says constantly consulting with Russia on “nuclear issues”

LBCI
World News
05:22

Emir of Qatar arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin: TASS

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
World News
2025-04-02

Azerbaijan leader says Armenia must meet 'demands' peace treaty can be signed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-13

Macron marks 50 years since Lebanese civil war: Lebanon can move beyond 'wars of others'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

President Macron awards former PM Mikati the French Legion of Honor in tribute to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Paul Morcos summarizes Lebanese Cabinet discussions on reforms, security, and UNIFIL extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

PM Salam’s office reaffirms neutrality ahead of municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More