Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good

Lebanon News
2023-06-04 | 05:08
High views
Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good
2min
Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, considered during his Sunday sermon that the politicians are invited for spiritual practice that brings them into the presence of God to perform their political work as a shroud in the service of the common good, which benefits all citizens.

He urged them to invoke God before their actions, words, and positions, which removes them from their selfishness and personal interests and overcomes their differences, adorning them with morality.
 
The Maronite patriarch stated that invoking God puts them before the feeling of their responsibility for the destruction of the state, the disruption of constitutional institutions, the failure of the work of public administrations, and the impoverishment of the people.

He added that if the politicians invoked God according to their ranks, they would have elected a president within the two months preceding the end of President Michel Aoun's term, following Article 73 of the Constitution. 

"If they invoked God today, after eight months of a vacant presidency, and in the face of complete political, economic, financial, and social collapse, they would hasten to agree and reach a consensus to elect a president that Lebanon needs in the current circumstances." 

In his sermon, al-Rahi blessed the steps taken in this direction, far from "the winner and the loser" between individuals or the country's components. "This leads to a dangerous division in the nation's life, while what is required is unity for Lebanon, its people, and their well-being." 

He said, "Let us reach God so that he puts all officials before him, and they act according to his will."
 

