News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good
Lebanon News
2023-06-04 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Maronite Patriarch urges politicians to invoke God and serve the common good
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, considered during his Sunday sermon that the politicians are invited for spiritual practice that brings them into the presence of God to perform their political work as a shroud in the service of the common good, which benefits all citizens.
He urged them to invoke God before their actions, words, and positions, which removes them from their selfishness and personal interests and overcomes their differences, adorning them with morality.
The Maronite patriarch stated that invoking God puts them before the feeling of their responsibility for the destruction of the state, the disruption of constitutional institutions, the failure of the work of public administrations, and the impoverishment of the people.
He added that if the politicians invoked God according to their ranks, they would have elected a president within the two months preceding the end of President Michel Aoun's term, following Article 73 of the Constitution.
"If they invoked God today, after eight months of a vacant presidency, and in the face of complete political, economic, financial, and social collapse, they would hasten to agree and reach a consensus to elect a president that Lebanon needs in the current circumstances."
In his sermon, al-Rahi blessed the steps taken in this direction, far from "the winner and the loser" between individuals or the country's components. "This leads to a dangerous division in the nation's life, while what is required is unity for Lebanon, its people, and their well-being."
He said, "Let us reach God so that he puts all officials before him, and they act according to his will."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Maronite Patriarch
Bechara Boutros al-Rahi
Sermon
Lebanese
Politicians
Next
President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:00
Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities
Middle East
07:00
Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities
0
Lebanon News
05:52
President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests
Lebanon News
05:52
President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
0
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-17
Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base
World
2023-04-17
Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base
0
Variety
2023-01-09
Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe
Variety
2023-01-09
Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe
0
World
2023-05-15
Chinese cities broil in heat, brace for more record temperatures
World
2023-05-15
Chinese cities broil in heat, brace for more record temperatures
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-21
Transport sector: World Cup buses to be sent to Lebanon
Press Highlights
2022-12-21
Transport sector: World Cup buses to be sent to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
2
Press Highlights
00:28
Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement
Press Highlights
00:28
Optimism grows for electing the President after opposition, FPM agreement
3
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
Lebanon News
04:12
Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese
4
Lebanon News
13:43
Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France
Lebanon News
13:43
Rai meets Frangieh after returning from France
5
Middle East
07:00
Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities
Middle East
07:00
Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs to visit Lebanon, explore counterterrorism cooperation and opportunities
6
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
Lebanon News
04:30
Yassine to LBCI: My choice will be what is best for everyone to get out of the "hell" we are in
7
Lebanon News
05:52
President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests
Lebanon News
05:52
President of coexistence: Jaafari Mufti stresses importance of national interests
8
World
13:58
Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers
World
13:58
Greek police find 3.2 million euros of cocaine in banana containers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More