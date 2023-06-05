MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Nothing is impossible in this country, but Azour is not the final candidate for many parties

Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Kassem Hashem stated that, "Berri has been clear from the beginning that he will call for a session when he has the necessary information that the candidate is serious, and there is a possibility for a productive session."



Hashem emphasized that the country's situation requires swift actions, and there must be quick solutions, affirming that the presidential stalemate should not be delayed.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that the current interception is not about Jihad Azour's name but about preventing the election of the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.



However, he stressed that the issue of electing a president requires face-to-face discussion, pointing out that the ongoing communication between the Maronite Patriarchate and Hezbollah with the continuation of contacts are facilitating factors.



Moreover, Hashem affirmed that nothing is closed, final, or irreversible in this country, and there is room for discussions, stating that "nothing is impossible in this country, which is subject to this composition, and Azour is not the final candidate for many parties."