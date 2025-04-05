Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
05-04-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Buffer zones and bombings: Israel&#39;s new strategy to pressure Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Israel is ramping up its pressure campaign on Lebanon, aiming to steer the country toward political negotiations through the formation of diplomatic working groups, according to reports in Israeli media.

One of the key narratives promoted by Israel is the creation of a new buffer zone south of the Litani River, resembling the so-called "security zone" it occupied before withdrawing in May 2000. That former zone stretched from the Hasbaya region up to Jezzine. 

However, analysts say the occupation is part of a larger strategy to amplify pressure on Lebanon, with the broader goal of securing a normalization or peace agreement.

Experts argue that Israel has little need for a permanent military presence in that area, given its ability to carry out airstrikes, raids, and even targeted assassinations in Lebanon—most notably in the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs—without facing any meaningful deterrence, either domestically or internationally. 

Israel currently maintains control over five contested border points and has already established several buffer zones along the border where Lebanese civilians are prevented from entering. It also monitors and controls all movements south of the Litani River.

Promoting this buffer zone is only one component of Israel's broader pressure tactics. 

Tel Aviv has also repeatedly hindered reconstruction efforts in southern border villages, bombing homes rebuilt by civilians after the war. These strikes have targeted prefabricated housing units installed in place of those destroyed following the ceasefire agreement.

In recent weeks, Israel has escalated its airstrikes and shelling, often citing vague claims about crude rocket launches by unidentified groups. 

Despite its technological capacity to identify attackers in past instances, including naming individuals responsible for drone or rocket attacks, Israel has refrained from doing so in these recent incidents. The pressure reached a peak with an airstrike that killed a target in Beirut's southern suburbs, widely seen as a message to Hezbollah.

According to statistics obtained by LBCI, the total number of Israeli violations since the beginning of the war has reached 1,726 airspace breaches and 1,426 land incursions. These attacks have killed 133 civilians and military personnel and wounded 329 others.

The Israeli pressure campaign is being reinforced by diplomatic efforts, with the United States reportedly suggesting that the monitoring committee overseeing the ceasefire implementation may no longer be necessary. U.S. officials are also said to be implying that Israel could be given a freer hand unless Lebanon engages diplomatically.

Israel's leverage also stems from its continued occupation of Lebanese territory and the detention of Lebanese nationals. Some observers believe the recent entry of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters into the Lebanese border town of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali was an additional pressure tactic aimed at both Lebanon and Hezbollah. 

With mounting military, political, and economic pressure, questions about Lebanon's ability to resist these multifaceted challenges are being raised. 

Will the blows Hezbollah sustained in the recent war and the absence of an effective deterrent lead Lebanon toward political and diplomatic negotiations? 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Buffer Zone

Bombings

Israel

Strategy

Pressure

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment
Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-05

Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-26

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-03

Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Roumieh Prison courthouse revamp: Lebanon fast-tracks terrorism trials to tackle overcrowding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-04

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria: FM tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Lebanon schedules municipal elections in Mount Lebanon for May 4

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More