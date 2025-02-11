News
Nightly News Bulletin
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11-02-2025 | 12:50
2
min
Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Despite the United States' rejection of Israel's request to extend its military presence in Lebanon beyond the agreed timeframe, Tel Aviv continues efforts to persuade Washington to reconsider.
According to Israeli sources, the United States has made it clear that the Israeli army must withdraw by February 18, contrary to claims from Israeli officials. Washington has also asserted that the Lebanese Army is implementing the ceasefire agreement and has so far deployed its forces in accordance with the terms of the deal.
Israel's push for an extended military presence is not solely linked to its military objective of targeting Hezbollah weapons depots, as claimed in official reports.
According to informed sources, Tel Aviv is also using this request as leverage amid growing opposition from northern Israeli residents, who are resisting a planned return to their homes on March 1. Protests and demonstrations have been threatened if security concerns are not addressed.
Meanwhile, Israeli security agencies have downgraded the importance of the Lebanese front, ranking it third after the West Bank, Gaza, and Syria.
However, the Israeli army has stated that it awaits political directives regarding the timeline of its withdrawal from Lebanon while continuing its operations, including limited pullbacks.
Simultaneously, the Israeli air force, in coordination with military intelligence, is closely monitoring the Lebanese-Syrian border.
On the ground, the army is deepening its presence in Syria, reinforcing its units in anticipation of what Israeli officials have described as a new challenge posed by the Islamic Resistance Front, which has become a key focus for military and security institutions in Tel Aviv.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Tensions
Israel
US
Request
Presence
Lebanon
Interior Ministry handover: Heavy responsibilities await new minister
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
