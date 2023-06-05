Official exams will not be postponed: Education Minister affirms

Lebanon News
2023-06-05 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Official exams will not be postponed: Education Minister affirms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Official exams will not be postponed: Education Minister affirms

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the educational situation during his meeting with Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, in Ain El Tineh, who affirmed after the visit that the official exams will take place on time, “contrary to what some media propagate about the possibility of postponement.”  

Halabi also discussed with Speaker Berri the issue called for under the auspices of the Prime Minister on June 8 to present the plan of the Ministry of Education to introduce reforms in teaching and learning as a result of the crisis faced this year, which prompts to tackle the need to meet the next academic year and introduce governance to the Lebanese educational system and securing funding. 

The meeting will also occur in the presence of all ambassadors and donors “who can put their hand with the hand of the Ministry of Education to secure the progress of the next academic year,” he said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament Speaker

Nabih Berri

Education

Abbas Halabi

Official Exams

LBCI Next
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
Former Economy Minister discusses bilateral economic cooperation with London Chamber President
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Lebanon sees significant gaps between education and job market: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:14

Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

UNICEF urges Lebanese Government to prioritize education

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-02

Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

LBCI
Middle East
03:32

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE attend BRICS meeting in South Africa, as bloc mulls expansion

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:37

Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Moawad steps aside; opposition unites behind Azour for Lebanon's Presidency

LBCI
Middle East
07:30

Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More