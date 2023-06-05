Official exams will not be postponed: Education Minister affirms

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the educational situation during his meeting with Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, in Ain El Tineh, who affirmed after the visit that the official exams will take place on time, “contrary to what some media propagate about the possibility of postponement.”



Halabi also discussed with Speaker Berri the issue called for under the auspices of the Prime Minister on June 8 to present the plan of the Ministry of Education to introduce reforms in teaching and learning as a result of the crisis faced this year, which prompts to tackle the need to meet the next academic year and introduce governance to the Lebanese educational system and securing funding.



The meeting will also occur in the presence of all ambassadors and donors “who can put their hand with the hand of the Ministry of Education to secure the progress of the next academic year,” he said.