Meet Lebanese paralympic athlete Elissa Harik

Lebanon News
2023-06-07 | 03:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meet Lebanese paralympic athlete Elissa Harik
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Meet Lebanese paralympic athlete Elissa Harik

Meet Lebanon's Elissa Harik, she's representing her country at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin this month.

The 29-year-old has Dandy-Walker Syndrome, a rare congenital defect that affects the brain.

She started swimming at a young age and has since received numerous accolades, including a gold medal at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

(Elissa Harik, Athlete)

"If I am to talk about how excited I am, I may not finish, because I am excited about where I was and what I became. At one year old, I used to play in the water and now, I am standing in the first place carrying a medal."

Harik is training three times a week ahead of the games.

The Special Olympics will take place from June 17 to 25.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Athlete

Swimmer

2023 Special Olympics

Berlin

Swimmer

LBCI Next
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Lebanese Jessica Raslan wins 2nd place among 400 swimmers in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:28

Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

National Social Security Fund resumes operations starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Peter Bou Saab and William Noun released with a residency permit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Haitian residents lynch and set fire to suspected gang members

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-15

Saudi FM meets German counterpart in Jeddah - Saudi FM

LBCI
World
2023-06-02

US to offer to keep nuclear arms curbs until 2026 if Russia does same

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More