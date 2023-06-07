Meet Lebanese paralympic athlete Elissa Harik

Meet Lebanon's Elissa Harik, she's representing her country at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin this month.The 29-year-old has Dandy-Walker Syndrome, a rare congenital defect that affects the brain.She started swimming at a young age and has since received numerous accolades, including a gold medal at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.(Elissa Harik, Athlete)"If I am to talk about how excited I am, I may not finish, because I am excited about where I was and what I became. At one year old, I used to play in the water and now, I am standing in the first place carrying a medal."Harik is training three times a week ahead of the games.The Special Olympics will take place from June 17 to 25.