Zelensky tells Trump Ukraine ready for Russia talks 'in any format'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had told U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation Thursday that his country was ready for talks on the war with Russia "in any format" but insisted that there first had to be a full ceasefire.



Zelensky said in a social media post that he "confirmed that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in any format. But for this to happen, Russia must show that it is serious about ending the war, starting with a full and unconditional ceasefire."



AFP