Lebanon has witnessed a significant increase in deaths in custody, demanding immediate attention from authorities, According to Amnesty International.



The human rights organization revealed that deaths in Ministry of Interior-run prisons nearly doubled in 2022 compared to the year before the ongoing economic crisis.



Amnesty International called on judicial authorities to conduct thorough investigations into these deaths, examining potential misconduct or negligence by prison officials. It also emphasized the need to address structural factors contributing to the increase, such as overcrowding, lack of resources, and impunity for ill-treatment.



An Amnesty International investigation titled "Instead of Rehabilitation, He Found Death: Deaths in Custody Doubled Amidst Four-Year Economic Crisis" delves into the reasons behind the rising mortality rates in Lebanese prisons. Ministry of Interior data disclosed to the organization paints a grim picture, with deaths increasing from 14 in 2015 to 18 in 2018 and reaching 34 in 2022.



Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, stressed the urgency for prison reform considering the surge in custodial deaths. Urging the authorities to decongest prisons and allocate additional resources, Majzoub emphasized the importance of non-custodial alternatives to pre-trial detention.



She further called for adequate healthcare provisions and immediate access to emergency medical care for incarcerated individuals.



The organization interviewed 16 individuals, including prisoners and family members of deceased individuals, and reviewed medical reports, photos, and videos obtained from within prisons. Both the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health responded to Amnesty International's inquiries, and their input was incorporated into the investigation.



Reports highlight instances where timely medical care was denied to prisoners. Despite authorities blaming the economic crisis, families of the deceased revealed that prison officials dismissed complaints and symptoms, resulting in delayed treatment and hospital transfers.



The combination of overcrowding and deteriorating detention conditions, exacerbated by the economic crisis, has adversely affected the health of the prison population. Moreover, the dwindling resources allocated for healthcare, with the Ministry of Interior's budget for healthcare decreasing significantly, have led to a lack of essential medication and staffing insufficiencies within prison facilities.



In addition, the economic crisis has also hindered the government's ability to pay hospitals for prisoners' treatment, resulting in hospitals refusing admission or demanding upfront payment, even in emergencies.



Amnesty International discovered that prison authorities required families to cover medical expenses, including emergency treatments, contradicting Lebanese law, which designates the Ministry of Interior as responsible for prisoners' healthcare, which must be provided free of charge.



Amidst the broader economic crisis, Amnesty International acknowledges the strain on the medical sector and prison authorities' resources. However, it emphasizes that governments, even in times of crisis, must ensure equal access to healthcare for prisoners.



The organization calls on the Lebanese government, with international support, to allocate additional resources for improving conditions and healthcare in prisons and detention centers.



Amnesty International also documented cases of torture and ill-treatment in Lebanese detention facilities, including one individual's death in custody in 2019 amid unaddressed allegations of torture. The Ministry of Interior disclosed that 14 members of the Internal Security Forces faced internal disciplinary measures for "beating and blackmailing" individuals in custody.