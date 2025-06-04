News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut
Lebanon News
04-06-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beirut, in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.
The meeting included discussions on regional developments. Minister Araghchi stressed the importance of bilateral relations with Lebanon and reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to supporting Lebanon economically, politically, and socially, based on mutual respect and enhanced cooperation between the two countries.
Sheikh Qassem expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iran’s leadership and people for their continued support for Lebanon and its resistance.
He also underscored Iran’s positive role in the region and its support for the Palestinian resistance and its people. Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s progress, stability, sovereignty, and the expulsion of occupation from its territory.
Lebanon News
Secretary General
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Iran
Foreign Minister
Visit
Beirut
Next
Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal
Lebanon News
05:48
Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow
Lebanon News
05:34
Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow
0
Lebanon Economy
04:04
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
Lebanon Economy
04:04
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
0
Lebanon News
03:35
US Embassy in Beirut to close on Friday for Eid Al Adha
Lebanon News
03:35
US Embassy in Beirut to close on Friday for Eid Al Adha
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
0
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
0
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism
3
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
Lebanon News
11:28
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors
5
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun
6
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
10:33
From Smart Government conference, PM Salam calls digital transformation essential for reform and trust-building
Lebanon News
10:33
From Smart Government conference, PM Salam calls digital transformation essential for reform and trust-building
8
Lebanon News
08:10
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Lebanon News
08:10
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More