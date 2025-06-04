Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

04-06-2025 | 04:45
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beirut, in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

The meeting included discussions on regional developments. Minister Araghchi stressed the importance of bilateral relations with Lebanon and reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to supporting Lebanon economically, politically, and socially, based on mutual respect and enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Qassem expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iran’s leadership and people for their continued support for Lebanon and its resistance.

He also underscored Iran’s positive role in the region and its support for the Palestinian resistance and its people. Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s progress, stability, sovereignty, and the expulsion of occupation from its territory.

Lebanon News

Secretary General

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Iran

Foreign Minister

Visit

Beirut

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29

Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure

