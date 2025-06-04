Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Beirut, in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.



The meeting included discussions on regional developments. Minister Araghchi stressed the importance of bilateral relations with Lebanon and reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to supporting Lebanon economically, politically, and socially, based on mutual respect and enhanced cooperation between the two countries.



Sheikh Qassem expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic, its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iran’s leadership and people for their continued support for Lebanon and its resistance.



He also underscored Iran’s positive role in the region and its support for the Palestinian resistance and its people. Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s progress, stability, sovereignty, and the expulsion of occupation from its territory.