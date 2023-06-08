Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Hajj Hassan held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, in Riyadh, where Lebanon's Minister briefed him on the reality of the agricultural sector in Lebanon, especially export operations, details of the procedures adopted by the Ministry and laboratory tests to prepare Lebanese agricultural products and prepare them for export to most countries of the world.



In turn, Al-Hajj Hassan was briefed by the Saudi minister about the agricultural situation in the Kingdom and the significant development witnessed by the sector, and the two parties agreed on the need to activate communication between the two ministries in the interest of the agricultural sector in both countries.



During the meetings of the Executive Council of "ACSAD" held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, unification of Arab efforts was confirmed to achieve food security and to activate work with the institutions of the League of Arab States concerned with the agricultural sector.