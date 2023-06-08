Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

Lebanon News
2023-06-08 | 03:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Saudi and Lebanese Ministers exchange agricultural insights in Riyadh talks

Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Hajj Hassan held talks with his Saudi counterpart, Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, in Riyadh, where Lebanon's Minister briefed him on the reality of the agricultural sector in Lebanon, especially export operations, details of the procedures adopted by the Ministry and laboratory tests to prepare Lebanese agricultural products and prepare them for export to most countries of the world.  

In turn, Al-Hajj Hassan was briefed by the Saudi minister about the agricultural situation in the Kingdom and the significant development witnessed by the sector, and the two parties agreed on the need to activate communication between the two ministries in the interest of the agricultural sector in both countries. 

During the meetings of the Executive Council of "ACSAD" held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, unification of Arab efforts was confirmed to achieve food security and to activate work with the institutions of the League of Arab States concerned with the agricultural sector.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Agriculture

Abbas Al Hajj Hassan

Saudi Arabia

Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli

Riyadh

Export

LBCI Next
Enchanting bridal creations: Elie Saab's latest masterpieces from royalty to singers
Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-20

Industry, Agriculture Ministers say re-exporting Lebanese products to the Gulf is on 'right track’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:40

Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Why eastern Europe's grain producers face a perfect storm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-13

American pressure to move forward with Beirut Port blast probe

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More