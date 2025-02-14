Speaker Berri discusses audiovisual media law with Information Minister Paul Morcos

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with the Information Minister Dr. Paul Morcos at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh to discuss the draft law on audiovisual media, which is currently under review in Parliament.



Berri also received South Korean Ambassador Park Il on a farewell visit, marking the end of his diplomatic tenure in Lebanon.



Meanwhile, on the 20th anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, Berri stated, "The nation misses and needs him—a project of unity, partnership, moderation, and faith in humanity for the sake of Lebanon."