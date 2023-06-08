MP Masaad to LBCI: Sidon and Jezzine MPs will not disrupt quorum of election session

MP Charbel Masaad announced on Thursday that he "expects the session of the Parliament, scheduled for next Wednesday, to take place because it is not in anyone's interest to prevent its convening, especially in light of the current circumstances in the country."

Masaad stated in an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show that "it is necessary to elect a president today or the day after tomorrow, adding that he calls on the deputies to participate in the session.

In response to a question, he answered: "We, the deputies of Sidon and Jezzine, will not disrupt the quorum, and we are against obstruction. We will not cast a blank vote."

Masaad emphasized that "the deputies of Sidon and Jezzine seek to have a third candidate outside these alignments and compete for a project, not for an individual or a party and sectarian alignment."