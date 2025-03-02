Gaza civil defense reports Israeli 'artillery shelling' in south

Gaza's civil defense agency reported Israeli artillery shelling and tank fire near the southern city of Khan Yunis on Sunday as the two sides disagreed on how to prolong a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.



"Artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli tanks targeted the border areas of Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip," the agency said in a statement.



Approached for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.



AFP