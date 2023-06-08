Saudi and Lebanese Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Lebanese Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on the sidelines of the global coalition against ISIS ministerial meeting.



At the beginning of the meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister expressed gratitude and appreciation on behalf of the leadership for all the efforts made by the relevant security agencies in Lebanon and for their prompt response in rescuing the kidnapped Saudi citizen.



During the meeting, bilateral relations were reviewed, discussing ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.



Additionally, they discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as addressed the critical topics raised during the ministerial meeting of the coalition against ISIS, according to a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.