US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

2023-06-13 | 16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
0min
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland engaged in a critical conversation with Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri, discussing the importance of swiftly electing a president and implementing key IMF-recommended economic reforms in Lebanon.

During the call, Nuland conveyed the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for the Lebanese Parliament to maintain quorum and ensure open electoral sessions until a president is elected.
 
 

