Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 4,000, and that of diesel increased by LBP 13,000, while the price of gas decreased by LBP 20,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,654,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,696,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,413,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 820,000