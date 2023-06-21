Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

Lebanon News
2023-06-21 | 03:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

The Lebanese Government took a decision to cancel the Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for this year, provided that the decision is taken for the coming years in light of the position of the Minister of Education.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Government

Intermediate Certificate

Brevet

LBCI Next
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
UN Women and WFP join forces to promote gender equality and social inclusion in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:07

Polish ruling party leader returns to government

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:00

Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Raids, executions as Saudi Arabia wages war on drugs

LBCI
World News
05:43

Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Tourism Minister aims to protect Lebanon's image amid Expo Qatar dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:16

UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More