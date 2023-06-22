News
Le Drian tours Lebanese officials
Lebanon News
2023-06-22 | 03:36
Le Drian tours Lebanese officials
French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed on Thursday from the Grand Serail, where he met with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that the purpose of his first visit to Lebanon is to assess the situation and seek solutions to the crisis the country is going through and to discuss with various parties how to achieve the desired solution.
On his part, Mikati emphasized that the key to a solution lies in the election of a new president.
He pointed out that the government has implemented the required reform projects and signed the initial agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
"Approving these projects in the Parliament will provide momentum for the desired economic and social solutions," he added.
The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo and advisors to the Prime Minister, former Minister Nicolas Nahas, and Ambassador Pierre Duquesne.
A detailed overview of the situation in Lebanon and France's efforts to resolve the political crisis was presented.
Later, Le Drian met with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai at Bkerke, reiterating that "the objective of the visit is to assist in finding a way out of the crisis that Lebanon is suffering from."
"We had an extensive meeting with Patriarch Rai, during which we discussed the political and social crisis. I explained to the patriarch the importance of my mission, and we will continue to engage with all the parties in Lebanon to expedite the resolution of the political crisis," he added following the meeting.
"I will strive to set an agenda of reforms that gives hope for Lebanon to overcome its crisis. I do not come with any preconceived proposals. However, I will listen to everyone, and the solution primarily comes from the Lebanese themselves," he stressed.
Meanwhile,
Le Drian also held talks with
Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea.
Geagea affirmed that communication and dialogue with French officials have never been interrupted in the past.
He emphasized that Le Drian did not come to convince them to support the candidacy of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, or anyone else, nor did he propose any names for the presidency.
Geagea clarified that Le Drian seeks solutions and is welcomed like any other foreign envoy. He considered the presidential issue to be linked to the Lebanese internal affairs, the MPs, and the parliamentary blocs.
