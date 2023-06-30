Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 03:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon secures position in Asia&#39;s Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

In a thrilling showdown at the Women's Asia Cup 2023, Lebanon edged out Chinese Taipei 75-73, assuring its place in Asia’s Division A. The electrifying play came down to the final three seconds, with Lebanon's Rebecca Akl delivering the game-winning bucket. 

The classification 7-8 matchup, held in Sydney, saw a tense game from start to finish. Despite trailing Chinese Taipei 21-27 in the first quarter, Lebanon staged a powerful comeback, outscoring their opponents 17-11 and 20-13 in the second and third quarters, respectively. The final quarter saw an aggressive push from Chinese Taipei, outscoring Lebanon 22-17, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.

Rebecca Akl was the star player for Lebanon, leading the scoring with 27 points in a game-high 37:59 minutes. She also contributed five rebounds and four assists to the team's win. Aida Bakhos and Trinity Baptiste added a further 12 and 16 points respectively, with Baptiste also leading the team in field goal percentage with an impressive 83.3%.

Chinese Taipei's performance was spearheaded by Wei-An Chen, who scored a team-high 25 points, six rebounds, and contributed two assists. Yu-Ting Lin also added 13 points and four rebounds.

Lebanon's overall team effort outshined that of Chinese Taipei. Lebanon achieved higher overall shooting percentages across all categories - with a field goal percentage of 42.4% compared to Chinese Taipei's 42.6%, and a free throw percentage of 87.5% to Chinese Taipei's 75%.

This victory for Lebanon not only secures their place in Division A, but it also marked a successful coaching strategy by Georges El Dabbak, who managed to rally his team from an early deficit to a hard-fought victory. His team's focus on offensive rebounding and effective passing led to this win.

This win also demonstrates the team's resilience and their potential to compete with the top teams in the division. The performance of players like Rebecca Akl is a promising sign of what to expect from Lebanon in the future.

This thrilling matchup, complete with a buzzer-beating finish, underlines the competitiveness of the Women's Asia Cup, and sets the stage for further exciting games to come in this tournament.

Lebanon News

Sports News

Lebanon

Women's

Basketball

FIBA

Asia Cup

Classification

Division A

Tournament

Australia

Chinese Taipei

LBCI Next
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-26

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-22

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:54

PM Najib Mikati extends Eid al-Adha greetings, prays for peace and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-01

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

LBCI
World News
05:07

Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
World News
02:38

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More