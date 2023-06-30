News
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
2023-06-30 | 03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
In a thrilling showdown at the Women's Asia Cup 2023, Lebanon edged out Chinese Taipei 75-73, assuring its place in Asia’s Division A. The electrifying play came down to the final three seconds, with Lebanon's Rebecca Akl delivering the game-winning bucket.
The classification 7-8 matchup, held in Sydney, saw a tense game from start to finish. Despite trailing Chinese Taipei 21-27 in the first quarter, Lebanon staged a powerful comeback, outscoring their opponents 17-11 and 20-13 in the second and third quarters, respectively. The final quarter saw an aggressive push from Chinese Taipei, outscoring Lebanon 22-17, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.
Rebecca Akl was the star player for Lebanon, leading the scoring with 27 points in a game-high 37:59 minutes. She also contributed five rebounds and four assists to the team's win. Aida Bakhos and Trinity Baptiste added a further 12 and 16 points respectively, with Baptiste also leading the team in field goal percentage with an impressive 83.3%.
Chinese Taipei's performance was spearheaded by Wei-An Chen, who scored a team-high 25 points, six rebounds, and contributed two assists. Yu-Ting Lin also added 13 points and four rebounds.
Lebanon's overall team effort outshined that of Chinese Taipei. Lebanon achieved higher overall shooting percentages across all categories - with a field goal percentage of 42.4% compared to Chinese Taipei's 42.6%, and a free throw percentage of 87.5% to Chinese Taipei's 75%.
This victory for Lebanon not only secures their place in Division A, but it also marked a successful coaching strategy by Georges El Dabbak, who managed to rally his team from an early deficit to a hard-fought victory. His team's focus on offensive rebounding and effective passing led to this win.
This win also demonstrates the team's resilience and their potential to compete with the top teams in the division. The performance of players like Rebecca Akl is a promising sign of what to expect from Lebanon in the future.
This thrilling matchup, complete with a buzzer-beating finish, underlines the competitiveness of the Women's Asia Cup, and sets the stage for further exciting games to come in this tournament.
Lebanon News
Sports News
Lebanon
Women's
Basketball
FIBA
Asia Cup
Classification
Division A
Tournament
Australia
Chinese Taipei
