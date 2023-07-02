Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife

The Maronite League has denounced the incident that took the life of Haitham Tawk, a Bcharre resident, at the hands of a sniper from the Jroud El-Donieh area. The League also expressed deep regret for the loss of citizen Malek Tawk.



The Council extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the two victims and the people of Bcharre.



While calling for calm and urging the cessation of any potential sectarian strife between neighboring communities, the Lebanese Army was called for the pursuit and arrest of the criminals responsible, emphasizing the importance of bringing them to justice to serve as a deterrent.



It also expressed confidence that the Lebanese Armed Forces and security agencies will fulfill their duties in restoring order.



The Maronite League pointed out that the ongoing clashes, confrontations, and tensions between the Bcharre and Donieh regions have been fueled by the state's resignation from its responsibilities and failure to resolve the dispute over water resources.



The League stressed the urgent need for the state to officially determine the rights of both parties in the shared and adjacent water borders between the two regions to close this longstanding problematic chapter, which has remained a ticking time bomb for decades.



The League praised Bcharre and its families, calling on the public to stand alongside them in this profound loss of the Tawk family victims. It urged vigilance and called for blocking any attempt to drag the situation into further turmoil.