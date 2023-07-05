Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps

Lebanon News
2023-07-05 | 13:21
High views
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps

During her coordination visit to Lebanon before traveling to New York for the United Nations annual meetings, Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, met on Wednesday with Caretaker Minister of Energy Walid Fayyad at his office in the ministry.

They discussed the developments in Lebanon and the steps the ministry took to put all sectors on the path to recovery, particularly in the electricity sector.

The ministry continues coordinating with Electricité du Liban to implement the emergency plan and overcome the obstacles hindering its execution.

In this context, Fayyad expressed his wish for Wronecka to support Lebanon's request to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to assist in paying the dues of the Syrian refugee camps to Electricité du Liban.

He also requested assistance from the UNRWA in the electricity bill collection process in the Palestinian refugee camps according to the mechanisms proposed by the ministry and the institution.

Fayyad further explained the progress made in the reform projects prepared by the ministry in the water sector, in line with the implementation of the new Water Law No. 192/2020.

Wronecka promised to convey the reality and significant positive progress achieved in all ministry sectors to the United Nations meetings.


 

 

 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UN

EDL

Energy

Refugee

Electricity

