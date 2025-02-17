Berlin says 'premature' to talk about troops to Ukraine

17-02-2025 | 05:58
Berlin says &#39;premature&#39; to talk about troops to Ukraine
Berlin says 'premature' to talk about troops to Ukraine

Germany said Monday it was "premature" to discuss sending its troops to Ukraine as part of any potential peacekeeping force after Britain declared it was ready for such a move.

"We have repeatedly stated that, first of all, we have to wait and see whether and how peace will hopefully emerge for Ukraine," deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told a press briefing in Berlin.

AFP

