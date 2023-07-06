Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry condemns the Israeli airstrikes that targeted Lebanese territory near Kfarchouba, considering it a violation of Resolution 1701 and an attack on Lebanese sovereignty.



The ministry also calls on the United Nations and the international community to pressure Israel to cease escalating and continuous violations and encroachments on Lebanese territorial waters, airspace, and land.



Furthermore, the ministry urges countries that seek to preserve calm and stability, especially in southern Lebanon and the broader Middle East, to be aware of the timing of these Israeli breaches. They coincide with the upcoming request to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which operates in southern Lebanon, submitted to the UN Security Council to disrupt and exacerbate the situation potentially.



The ministry reaffirms Lebanon's respect for the implementation of all international resolutions and calls for Israel's immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all Lebanese territories it continues to occupy.