Lebanese Agriculture Minister discusses sector challenges with US Ambassador

Lebanese Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson to discuss the ministry's agricultural strategy and the sector's challenges.



During the meeting, Hani outlined the ministry's approach, which focuses on increasing agricultural production, improving quality, rehabilitating lands damaged by the Israeli attacks, and enhancing agricultural extension programs to support farmers and promote sustainable development.



Ambassador Johnson emphasized the significance of agriculture in ensuring food security, particularly regarding staple crops and industrial farming. She noted that U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs in Lebanon are largely on hold, with no direct support currently allocated to developmental sectors, including agriculture.



Despite these challenges, Johnson praised the ministry's initiatives and expressed optimism about Lebanon's future. She reiterated that the U.S. administration hopes for a more stable and transparent Lebanon, which could encourage the return of expatriates and attract foreign investments.



The ambassador also highlighted that the U.S. Congress and administration closely monitor developments in Lebanon and remain committed to seeing the country emerge as a modern state, ensuring its citizens' dignified lives.



At the conclusion of the visit, a symbolic cedar tree was presented on behalf of Ambassador Johnson and planted in the Shouf Cedar Reserve, reflecting the importance of environmental cooperation and strengthening developmental partnerships between the two nations.