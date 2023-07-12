News
Caretaker PM Najib Mikati holds series of meetings
2023-07-12 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Caretaker PM Najib Mikati holds series of meetings
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, at the Grand Serail. Bou Habib announced after the meeting that they discussed ministry affairs.
Regarding the request of the Maronite League President for the Foreign Affairs Ministry to intervene regarding the resolution project to be voted on by the European Parliament, which is considered an insult to what the Lebanese people have done for the Syrian people, Bou Habib said, "I received this matter and sent it to the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Parliament, MP Fadi Alamah."
Regarding the expansion of the authority of the UNIFIL forces in the south, Bou Habib said, "there is an agreement concluded in 2006 and a resolution issued by the United Nations Security Council under number 1701, and there is cooperation on the ground between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army, and a relationship between them. We want UNIFIL to perform its duties without any problems, and it is better for them, as they are convinced of that, to be accompanied by the Lebanese Army."
He pointed out that "the Lebanese Army does not have these capabilities yet, and it is increasing its numbers in the south, but it is concerned with security throughout the country. There is full cooperation in the south, and about 80% of United Nations patrols are carried out in the presence of the Lebanese Army, and we want the percentage to be higher so that they do not face problems, because the residents feel more comfortable with the presence of the army."
