Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry

Lebanon Economy
02-06-2025 | 09:54
High views
Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry
2min
Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry

Negotiations between Lebanon's Finance Ministry and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resumed Monday afternoon in Beirut, focusing on the country's Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) and the guiding principles for financial policy in the coming phase.

The discussions, which built on last week's meetings, centered on strategies aimed at restoring financial stability and encouraging sustainable growth. 

According to preliminary data compiled by the IMF delegation through meetings with Lebanese financial and economic institutions, potential solutions to the country's crisis remain viable, especially if the government continues implementing reforms.

The MTFF being developed is intended to be both realistic and flexible, reflecting Lebanon's economic challenges while promoting fiscal transparency, discipline, and long-term structural reforms. Key components include prioritizing effective public spending tools in alignment with the country's development and social needs.

Attending the meeting were Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, Director of Public Finance Georges Maarawi, Banque du Liban (BDL) Vice Governor Salim Chahine, and economic and financial advisors from the presidency, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Ministry of Finance. Representing the IMF was mission chief Ernesto Rigo and a team of specialized experts.

Jaber and Rigo held a separate working session to assess progress since last Friday's talks and to prepare for the broader afternoon meeting.

In a separate development, Minister Jaber, along with Maarawi and advisor Claudine Karaki, met with a delegation from the European Union that included representatives from the European Commission, the European Investment Bank, and the European Investment Fund. 

Discussions focused on advancing joint efforts in economic reform, infrastructure modernization, and digital transformation. The talks also emphasized the importance of private sector support and investment incentives, as well as the EU's interest in monitoring Lebanon's progress toward an IMF-backed reform agenda.

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
