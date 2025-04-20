News
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire
World News
20-04-2025 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the Russian army is making a pretence of an Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, continuing overnight attempts to inflict front-line losses on Ukraine.
"In general, as of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on social media.
Putin, hours before heading to an Orthodox Easter service late on Saturday, announced the surprise one-day ceasefire, ordering his forces to "stop all military activity" along the front line in the three-year-old war.
The gesture followed a U.S. announcement that it could abandon peace talks within days unless Moscow and Kyiv showed they were serious about negotiating.
Reuters
