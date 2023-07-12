News
Interior Minister affirms Lebanon's security situation is good with the vigor of all the security and military forces
Lebanon News
2023-07-12 | 07:15
Interior Minister affirms Lebanon's security situation is good with the vigor of all the security and military forces
Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, affirmed that the security situation in Lebanon is good, thanks to the efforts of all security and military forces, including the Lebanese Army, Internal Security Forces, and General Security, as "they are fulfilling their duties and making sacrifices in these difficult circumstances."
These remarks came during a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, who received the Interior Minister at Dar al-Fatwa.
Mawlawi continued by assuring the Mufti of the commitment to all security forces, especially the Internal Security Forces (ISF), highlighting the achievements of the Information Branch within the ISF, as it is an institution that carries out significant work and exerts great effort and sacrifices for the Lebanese people.
The Lebanese people, along with friendly foreign countries and Arab states, value and support this institution, its performance, and the dedication of foreign and Arab countries to the Internal Security Forces "complements our commitment to this institution in the future," he said.
He added that, undoubtedly, Lebanon should play a prominent role in important regional and Arab understandings through the new map of agreements.
The Interior Minister expressed that Lebanon must benefit from this new phase and move forward with clear and steadfast visions for a Lebanon of tomorrow that meets the aspirations of its people through effective governance.
"We continue our work in both civilian and military administrations to meet the needs of citizens despite the difficult circumstances for everyone."
Mawlawi affirmed that they are pursuing their duties and will not accept anything less than a Lebanon that fulfills the wishes of the Lebanese people, a clean country with sound governance that serves its citizens and is free from corruption.
"We must reach a political solution that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people while protecting our institutions."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Bassam Mawlawi
Security
Military
Forces
Lebanese Army
Internal Security Forces
General Security
Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian
