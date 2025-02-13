A handover ceremony took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports between former Minister Georges Kallas and newly appointed Minister Nora Bayrakdarian.



Kallas highlighted the significance of the "together for rescue" government, led by Najib Mikati, in adopting the national youth strategy, which serves as Lebanon's national youth policy action plan.



He emphasized that the strategy represents Lebanon's vision for the future, aiming to bridge gaps between Lebanese and Arab youth communities.



He thanked the ministry's staff for their efforts in creating this strategic framework, noting the contributions of the parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee.



Despite challenges, Kallas also acknowledged Lebanon's success in sports, driven by the country's clubs and federations.



He pointed out that, during his tenure, financial resources were limited, making it difficult to provide the necessary support for clubs and associations.



Minister Bayrakdarian outlined her ministry vision, which covers youth and sports.



She shared plans to develop a "national youth and sports strategy for Lebanon," focusing on building diplomatic ties through sports, both internationally and domestically.



She emphasized the role of sports diplomacy in fostering international cooperation and promoting national unity, particularly through activities that build bridges between Lebanon's different sects.



She also spoke about her goals to strengthen Lebanon's sports achievements and create opportunities for collaboration with the Lebanese Army in organizing joint activities.



Bayrakdarian emphasized her commitment to supporting and developing sports at all levels, with a particular focus on university students.



Bayrakdarian concluded by assuring that she would work towards creating a national strategy with input from both youth and athletes, ensuring their active participation in shaping Lebanon's future sports policies.



She encouraged Lebanese youth to engage with the ministry's efforts and assured them of her dedication to supporting their initiatives.