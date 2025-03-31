US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Before U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon, a meeting is expected to take place between President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who has just returned from Saudi Arabia, in coordination with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



The meeting aims to align Lebanon's position on the proposals Ortagus is bringing.



According to her statements and messages received by Lebanese officials, they include disarming Hezbollah, advancing negotiations on disputes between Lebanon and Israel with the United States pushing for higher-level representation in the committees handling these issues, and controlling security in the south, particularly regarding rocket launches, while providing the monitoring committee with evidence identifying those responsible.



Lebanese officials have conveyed to the United States and other interested parties that Lebanon is committed to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 and related decisions but at a pace that prevents internal instability.



They emphasized that while the government has taken steps in this direction, Israel has not responded positively.



Lebanese officials stressed that Lebanon is not occupying Israeli-controlled land nor holding Israeli detainees and that pressure should be applied on Israel to meet its obligations.



Regarding security in the south, Lebanese officials affirmed efforts to prevent actions that could provoke further Israeli attacks.



President Aoun has ruled out Hezbollah's involvement in recent rocket launches based on field assessments, though investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible.



The United States has also raised concerns about the renewed mention of a "defense strategy," a term Hezbollah has used to justify discussions on its weapons.



Lebanese sources clarified that this refers to a national security strategy fully managed by the state and that the government will not accept any form of partnership in the exclusive control of weapons or decisions on war and peace.