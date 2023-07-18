Lebanese Forces Leader Geagea and Deputy Speaker Bou Saab meet to address political vacuum

Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, met with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, in Maarab, in the presence of MP Melhem Riachi from the Strong Republic bloc.



Following the meeting, Bou Saab indicated that their third visit revolved around the existing vacuum in the country and the possibility of increased communication among stakeholders to reach a solution that ends this deadly vacuum.



He revealed that "the discussion focused directly and candidly on the possibility of holding a dialogue or discussion among stakeholders or blocs, which is sometimes raised internally and at other times externally."



Bou Saab pointed out that he sensed "the President of the Lebanese Forces' reluctance towards a traditional dialogue table, as it happened in the past, as he considers it necessary to find a solution to end the presidential vacuum as soon as possible."



"Geagea's stance in this context has not changed, as he remains open to any consultation, communication, or understanding with all stakeholders without exception in order to achieve the desired goal. We talked about this matter, which needs to be followed up, and it is still too early to discuss it in the media," he said.