News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
2023-07-19 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib conveyed a message to the Vice President of the European Commission, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, condemning the decision of the European Parliament issued on July 12, 2023. In his message, he also addressed the issue of Syrian refugees and other matters.
Bou Habib emphasized in his letter "the necessity of launching a constructive and comprehensive dialogue between Lebanon and the EU regarding all matters, especially the Syrian displacement, which has begun to pose a threat not only to Lebanon's social composition and economic stability but also to Lebanon's continued existence as a nation."
Furthermore, he expressed Lebanon's "commitment to its rights and responsibilities in facilitating the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, particularly to safe areas, in line with the principles of international law and in accordance with the Lebanese constitution, which states that Lebanon is not a country of asylum."
He pointed out the importance for the international community to address the root causes of the Syrian displacement, as mentioned in the European Parliament's decision, and to expedite the early recovery, including securing infrastructure and essential social services in Syria to facilitate the return of refugees.
Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon's readiness to engage in a dialogue with the EU to create a roadmap for the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their country.
Concluding his message, Bou Habib encouraged forming a comprehensive administrative advisory mission under the auspices of the EU to address the urgent needs of Lebanon's public sector and provide essential services.
He hoped for the launch of a comprehensive and constructive Lebanese-European dialogue that encompasses all areas, particularly the sensitive issue of the displaced refugees.
Lebanon News
Abdallah Bou Habib
Urge
Constructive
Dialogue
EU
Syrian
Displacement
Syria
Refugee
Crisis
Next
MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13
Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-07-17
Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
0
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country
0
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Hankach to LBCI: There is one concern now, which is to save the country
0
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
3
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
4
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
5
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
6
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
7
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More