Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

Lebanon News
2023-07-19 | 03:32
High views
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
2min
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib conveyed a message to the Vice President of the European Commission, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, condemning the decision of the European Parliament issued on July 12, 2023. In his message, he also addressed the issue of Syrian refugees and other matters.

Bou Habib emphasized in his letter "the necessity of launching a constructive and comprehensive dialogue between Lebanon and the EU regarding all matters, especially the Syrian displacement, which has begun to pose a threat not only to Lebanon's social composition and economic stability but also to Lebanon's continued existence as a nation."

Furthermore, he expressed Lebanon's "commitment to its rights and responsibilities in facilitating the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, particularly to safe areas, in line with the principles of international law and in accordance with the Lebanese constitution, which states that Lebanon is not a country of asylum."

He pointed out the importance for the international community to address the root causes of the Syrian displacement, as mentioned in the European Parliament's decision, and to expedite the early recovery, including securing infrastructure and essential social services in Syria to facilitate the return of refugees.

Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon's readiness to engage in a dialogue with the EU to create a roadmap for the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Concluding his message, Bou Habib encouraged forming a comprehensive administrative advisory mission under the auspices of the EU to address the urgent needs of Lebanon's public sector and provide essential services.

He hoped for the launch of a comprehensive and constructive Lebanese-European dialogue that encompasses all areas, particularly the sensitive issue of the displaced refugees.


