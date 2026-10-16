Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal

Lebanon News
16-10-2026 | 05:25
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Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal
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Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon, calls for Israeli withdrawal

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar is seeking to develop joint projects with Lebanon, with the energy sector at the forefront of its priorities.

Following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Al Thani said the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to implement joint projects that contribute to regional security, stability and prosperity.

He said Qatar is seeking to offer comprehensive solutions in the energy sector and would work to activate agreed-upon projects during upcoming meetings with the Lebanese prime minister.

The Qatari official also said the discussions covered regional and international developments, particularly the situation in southern Lebanon and Israeli actions against the country.

He reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Lebanon’s measures and called for Israeli forces to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory and hand it over to the Lebanese army, stressing that Qatar would continue to support Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Qatar

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

MEA adjusts flight schedules to Dammam and Jeddah
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