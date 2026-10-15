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Aoun urges Rubio to pressure Israel to halt attacks in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15-10-2026 | 13:05
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Aoun urges Rubio to pressure Israel to halt attacks in southern Lebanon
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the situation in Lebanon and the region amid recent developments.
The talks focused on southern Lebanon, where Israeli attacks on villages and towns continue. Aoun urged Rubio to pressure Israel to halt the attacks, comply with the provisions of the framework agreement, stop land-clearing operations and allow farmers to access their fields without being targeted.
Aoun also told Rubio that the Lebanese army and security forces are fully carrying out their duties to enforce decisions banning armed activity, seize weapons and ammunition, and combat smuggling. He said the measures taken in recent days fall within this framework.
The president added that judicial authorities are following up on all cases referred to them, stressing that there would be no leniency toward offenders and that the law would be enforced without favoritism.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
Joseph Aoun
Marco Rubio
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