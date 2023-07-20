News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
2023-07-20 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
The Lebanese passport has made a significant leap in the global rankings, rising to the 93rd position in the Henley Passport Index 2023, up from the 103rd spot it held in 2022.
According to the latest report, the Lebanese passport offers visa-free access to 43 destinations.
The Henley Passport Index, which compares the visa-free access of 199 passports against 227 travel destinations, is considered a benchmark for global mobility and travel freedom.
In a major shake-up, Japan has been displaced from the top spot of the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years. The latest ranking places Japan in the 3rd position, based on official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Meanwhile, Singapore has emerged as the new holder of the title "Most Powerful Passport in the World." Germany, Italy, and Spain share the 2nd place, while the 3rd spot is now shared by Japan, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden.
In stark contrast, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with a meager visa-free access score of only 27. Iraq and Syria follow closely behind with scores of 29 and 30, respectively, making them the world's three weakest passports in terms of global mobility.
A press release published by Henley & Partners highlights the overall trend of increasing travel freedom over the years. The average number of destinations travelers can access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 109 in 2023.
However, the press release also points out the widening gap between the top and bottom of the index. Singapore, the current leader, enjoys visa-free access to a staggering 165 more destinations than Afghanistan, emphasizing the disparity in global mobility opportunities.
Notably, Lebanon's rise in the Henley Passport Index comes amidst various passport-related challenges faced by the country. The ongoing crisis, characterized by hyperinflation, currency devaluation, and a significant brain drain, has placed immense strain on government services, including passport processing.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Passport
Global
Ranking
Henley Passport Index 2023
International Air Transport Association (IATA)
Crisis
Travel
Visa
Next
Al-Ayash to LBCI: BDL's intervention should be exceptional, not a daily occurrence
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
0
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-06
US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead
Press Highlights
2023-07-06
US takes a backseat in Lebanon's Presidential file; Leaving France to lead
0
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More