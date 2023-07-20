Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

Lebanon News
2023-07-20 | 03:57
High views
LBCI
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
2min
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

The Lebanese passport has made a significant leap in the global rankings, rising to the 93rd position in the Henley Passport Index 2023, up from the 103rd spot it held in 2022.

According to the latest report, the Lebanese passport offers visa-free access to 43 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index, which compares the visa-free access of 199 passports against 227 travel destinations, is considered a benchmark for global mobility and travel freedom.

In a major shake-up, Japan has been displaced from the top spot of the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years. The latest ranking places Japan in the 3rd position, based on official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Meanwhile, Singapore has emerged as the new holder of the title "Most Powerful Passport in the World." Germany, Italy, and Spain share the 2nd place, while the 3rd spot is now shared by Japan, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden.

In stark contrast, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with a meager visa-free access score of only 27. Iraq and Syria follow closely behind with scores of 29 and 30, respectively, making them the world's three weakest passports in terms of global mobility.

A press release published by Henley & Partners highlights the overall trend of increasing travel freedom over the years. The average number of destinations travelers can access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 109 in 2023.

However, the press release also points out the widening gap between the top and bottom of the index. Singapore, the current leader, enjoys visa-free access to a staggering 165 more destinations than Afghanistan, emphasizing the disparity in global mobility opportunities.

Notably, Lebanon's rise in the Henley Passport Index comes amidst various passport-related challenges faced by the country. The ongoing crisis, characterized by hyperinflation, currency devaluation, and a significant brain drain, has placed immense strain on government services, including passport processing.
 

